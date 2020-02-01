Police arrest 12 members of gang that kidnap kids for sale

12 members of a child trafficking gang have been arrested by operatives of the Inspector General of Police Special Intelligence Response Team (IRT).

6 kids were rescued from the suspects following their arrest in differents states including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

One of the suspects and a mother of two, Ebony stole several kids from their homes in Abia, Enugu and Edo states with her lover Emmanuel Onyekwere and in turn sold them to their buyers some of whom were identified as Blessing Nwankwo, Chioma Nike and one Onwa for N250, 000 and 450,000.

The couple were busted after stealing two kids from Tunga Maji and Gwagwa areas of Abuja respectively who they sold to Nike for N300,000 each.

One of the fathers of the missing kids, Olobo filed a complaint with the police, after which the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, directed his operatives at the IRT headed by Deputy Commissioner of Police Abba Kyari, to go after the…