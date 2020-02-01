Reno Omokri, Femi Fani-Kayode and other Nigerians react as Lai Mohammed says he’s not aware of ‘social media bill’ in international interview

Reno Omokri, Femi Fani-Kayode and other Nigerians have reacted to an interview in which Nigeria’s Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed said he’s not aware of the ‘Protection from Internet Falsehood and Manipulations Bill’ which is now known as the “Social Media Bill”.

In the interview in London, DW’s Tim Sebastian pointed out that the bill has some draconian provisions in which journalists can be imprisoned for publishing content.

In his defence when asked if he is against the bill or not, Lai Mohammed asked Tim who the author of the bill is. He added that he is not aware of the bill.

Tim Sebastian who wondered why a Minister of Information will not know if such bill exists, fired back by stating that the bill is causing an outcry internationally. Lai Mohammed however vehemently stated “there’s no such bill before the house, I can say that with relative authority”.

Here is the video below;

Reacting to the video, Reno Omokri described it as…