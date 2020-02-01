She promised to show me the power of a woman

The Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Oke-Osanyintolu has dragged his ex-lover Ms Olaide Ibraheem to court over ownership of a property located at No.1 Baba Yusuf Close in Alausa, Lagos.

Ibraheem was first arraigned before the Igbosere High Court on May 22, 2017 on three-count charge of forgery, forcible entry and criminal damage of the property which allegedly belongs to Oke-Osanyintolu.

During the trial, the LASEMA boss’ personal assistant and a signature expert testified before the court.

Ibraheem who is the Director, Admin and Human Resources in the Lagos State Office of Civic Engagement on her own part called in 6 witnesses which included a surveyor and a police officer.

According to Oke-Sanyitolu, he paid for the N45m property by installment through his personal assistant Luqman Salami, after Ibraheem negotiated the purchase of the property on his behalf from its former owner, Baba Yusuf who lives in…