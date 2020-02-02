Actress Doris Ogala releases another chat, accuses Uche Elendu of pimping out pregnant women

Doris Ogala has released another chat in which Uche Elendu was accused of pimping out pregnant women, days after she called out Elendu and her BFF Oge Okoye for allegedly snatching other people’s husbands and back-stabbing their friends.

In the chat shared, Uche Elendu was accused of spiking the drink of one “Emili” who she allegedly pimped out to a man whose identity was not disclosed. Oge Okoye was also accused of knowing about the acts allegedly perpetrated by Uche Elendu.

Read the chat below;