Hypo Storms Agege Abattoir to Educate Public on Coronavirus

In a bid to further promote sustainable hygiene practices while increasing the knowledge of the masses as regards germs and diseases lurking around the environment, Hypo makers of the most affordable bleach in Nigeria organized a public sensitization program on the spread of coronavirus at the major Abattoir Market in Lagos State.

During the public Sensitization programme at Agege Abattoir Market, The Hypo team urged the meat dealers, marketers as well as the entire public to ensure to always keep their spaces clean to ward off all germs which the ordinary eyes cannot accurately detect. Most importantly the meat dealers were urged not only to keep their equipment clean but also to take the extra pain to keep them effectively disinfected for the greater good of the society.

Ably present in support of the programme were the leader, First Abattoir Youth Butchers Association, Lagos State, Mr. Sudan Omotayo Ishola, Alhaja Risikat Salau, Iya Oloja General- Ojokoro LCDA as well as other…