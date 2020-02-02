I was thrown into an underground cell — Shehu Sani speaks after detention





Shehu Sani has opened up on his ordeal while being detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over allegation of extorting the Chairman of ASD Motors, Alhaji Sani Dauda of $25,000 which he allegedly promised to give to Chief Justice of Nigeria Ibrahim Muhammad to influence some pending cases in court, and also to the acting Chairman of the anti-graft agency, Ibrahim Magu.

The former Senator who was released on Thursday, said his incarceration for 30 days in EFCC’s jail was unfair, unjust and a clear breach of his fundamental rights.

Sani insisted that he was framed as he alleged that he was placed in the underground cell of the EFCC on the orders of its chairman.

“I wish to thank all individuals and groups that have shown concern, support, solidarity, and prayers during my 30 days of incarceration in the underground cell of the EFCC on the orders of its chairman. “With gratitude to Almighty Allah, my special appreciation to Amnesty International,…





Source: Linda Ikeji