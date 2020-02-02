Lassa Fever kills one in Kaduna, another new case confirmed

The Kaduna State Government has confirmed the death of a Lassa fever patient, a week after the death of its first victim.

In a statement issued on Saturday February 1 by the State’s Commissioner for Health Dr Amina Mohammed-Baloni, it was gathered that the new case is a 34-year-old man who is already being treat at the Infectious Disease Control Centre.

Baloni said out of a total of suspecyed 23 cases,15 turned out negative while six test samples are still pending. 40 people who were in contact with the cases are being monitored and none has shown any symptoms.

The statement reads in part;