LASTMA official allegedly commits suicide

An official of the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA) has reportedly committed suicide.

The deceased identified simply as Akinde was found dangling on a tree where he hung himself at Opebi near the popular Adebola House.

While some social media users alleged that Akinde was battling with mental illness, others claimed he wasn’t happy with his redeployment from Alausa.

Corpse of the deceased was retrieved by the Lagos State Ambulance Service and deposited at the mortuary of IDH Hospital in Yaba.