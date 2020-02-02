Man slumps and dies at bustop in Lagos (video)

A woman was inconsolable this morning after a man said to be her husband, slumped and reportedly died at Ojota bustop in Lagos state.
Twitter user who witnessed the sad incident, wrote
The man on ground died on transit this morning upon his arrival with his wife at Ojota bus stop, Lagos. Cause of death unknown. This Life
