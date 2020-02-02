Osinbajo holds thanksgiving service to mark one year of surviving helicopter crash in Kogi (photo/video)

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo today Februrary 2nd, had a thanksgiving at the Aso Villa chapel to celebrate one year of surviving a helicopter crash in Kogi state.

Recall that on the 2nd of February 2019, the Vice President and his team, 11 of them, narrowly escaped death after the helicopter they flew in to Kogi state for a political campaign, crashed in Kabba, Kogi state.

Speaking at the thanksgiving service, the Vice President said

“I think that what happened on that occasion was so amazing, so miraculous; 12 of us in a helicopter. The helicopter crashed and not one scratch on anyone of us. That’s just incredible. So, we can only continue to thank God and to praise the Lord Jesus Christ for an awesome deliverance of so many of us. Can you imagine a situation where you survived a helicopter crash? I think it demonstrates that God is merciful; God is awesome; he is able to do all things”.

Watch the video from the thanksgiving below