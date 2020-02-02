PDP accuses APC of attempting to influence Supreme court





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the ruling party, APC, of making attempts to sway the Supreme Court to jettison the demand by Nigerians for a judicial review and reversal of the judgment on the Imo state governorship election.

The apex court in a unanimous judgement delivered on January 14th, annulled the election of Emeka Ihedioha and instated Hope Uzodinma as the governor of the state.

In a statement released this evening by its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party cautioned the APC to end its blackmail and lobbying on the corridors of the judiciary with the view to influence the Supreme Court to snub Nigerians and disregard calls to correct its manifest mistakes on the Imo judgement.

The PDP berates APC leaders, particularly its embattled National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, for attacking Nigerians and blackmailing the judiciary with distortions, manipulations and misrepresentations of facts aimed at diverting attention as well as cowing the Supreme Court from…





Source: Linda Ikeji