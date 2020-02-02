Stop the rumor mongering- Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s aide shuts down viral reports of Coronavirus in Lagos state

Senior Special Assistant to Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Health, Oreoluwa Finnih, has dismissed rumors that the Coronavirus is now in Lagos state.

Social media was awash with the false report that the virus has finally found its way to Lagos state.

Finnih via her twitter handle dismissed the rumor. According to her, a Nigerian man who arrived Lagos from China two days ago, has been tested and found not to be showing any of the symptoms of a person with the virus.

She said the man has since been advised to quarantine himself for 14 days.

