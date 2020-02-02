Supermodel Jourdan Dunn announces her engagement with dazzling ‘£22,000’ diamond ring (Photos)

English supermodel and actress, Jourdan Dunn, has announced her engagement to a mystery man.

The 29-year-old mother of one took to Instagram to share a romantic picture of herself rocking a dazzling ‘£22,000’ diamond ring and hinted that she would be taking the last name Hamilton.

Captioning the photo of her ring-clad hand being held by her husband-to-be, Jourdan wrote: ‘Jourdan Dunn Hamilton ……. has a nice ring to it!’

The supermodel who has never revealed the name or identity of her partner, sparked engagement rumours on 1 January, when she shared a photo of herself, her son Riley, and her now-fiancé at a beach in Jamaica.

She wrote in her caption: ‘2009 my son entered my life, 2019 my life partner entered my life. Stepping into 2020 with both by my side is priceless.’