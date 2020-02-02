US Congress to nullify visa ban on Nigeria and others

Speaker of US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi on Saturday February 1, slammed President Donald Trump over the addition of Nigeria and 5 other countries to US travel ban list.

Pelosi stated that Trump Administration’s expansion of the travel ban list is outrageous, threatens security, values and the rule of law in the North-American country.

In her statement, the House Speaker said they will be passing a “no ban act” against the immigrant visa ban to prohibit religious discrimination in America’s immigration system, and also limit the President’s ability to impose such restrictions she described as “biased and bigoted”.

Pelosi’s statement read;