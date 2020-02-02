Vietnam bans all flights to and from China over coronavirus

Vietnamese Government on Saturday announced that it will be suspending all flights to and from China over the coronavirus epidemic.

Announcing a public health emergency, Vietnam’s government also said it would stop issuing visas for foreign nationals who had been in China in the past two weeks.

Permits granted for flights between Vietnam and China, including Hong Kong and Macau as well as self-ruled Taiwan which China claims as its territory, have been revoked until further notice.

However shortly after the statement was released, Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry said it had spoken to the Vietnamese government and had the ban on flights to the island lifted.

Recall that the United States and Australia had also announced a temporary ban on granting entry to non-citizens arriving from China.