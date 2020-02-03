Air Canada jet with 128 passengers on board set to make emergency landing in Madrid after ‘part of plane rips off and enters engine’

A Boeing 767 is reportedly set to make a dramatic emergency landing at Madrid airport after part of the plane ripped off and entered one of its engines.

The Air Canada flight AC837 was travelling to Toronto when the plane took off from Barajas Airport at 2.55pm local time with 128 passengers on board.

According to the UK Mirror, part of the landing gear fell off and entered one of the dual engines sometime after it departed.

Spanish airport operator AENA said the Canadian airliner called air traffic control 30 minutes after takeoff and requested a slot for an emergency landing,

The airport authority also confirmed that an F-18 Spanish Air Force combat jet has already taken to fly alongside the Air Canada plane so it can assess the damage to the aircraft and escort it towards the airport when it is ready to land.

Dozens of ambulances have also been sent to Madrid’s Barajas Airport and hospitals in the area have also been put on alert as part of protocol.

Spain’s air…