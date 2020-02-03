Ex-corps member allegedly refuses to be freed by Boko Haram

Abraham Amuta, an ex-member of the National Youth Service Corps has reportedly refused an offer of being freed by Boko Haram insurgents.

Daily Trust reported that the ex-corps member from Benue State, told those who came to secure his release in Sambisa forest to go home as he has already renounced his Christian faith.

Amuta was abducted alongside a Pastor of the Living Faith Church, Moses Oyeleke and few others including a schoolgirl, Ndagiliya Ibrahim Umar in an attack coordinated by the insurgents against motorists along Gwoza road from Maiduguri on April 10, 2019. The abducted persons were on their way to Chibok to deliver humanitarian assistance before the attack.

Negotiation for the release of Amuta collapsed at the last hour after he conveyed his decision to remain with his captors yesterday, February 2.