Former presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba tackled for saying Nigerians live a semi-slavery life abroad

Former All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba was tackled on Twitter over his claim of Nigerians living abroad expressing frustration of living a semi-slavery life when they “curse Nigeria”. 

 

Adamu Garba who urged Nigerians to be proud of who they are, stated that there’s nothing outside Nigeria for Nigerians other than rejection and being treated as third-class humans.

 

His tweets read; 

 

He however got called out Nigerians over the mistake he made in his spelling and his ideology which some Twitter users said does not befit a presidential candidate. 

 

See the exchanges below; 

 

Source: Linda Ikeji

