Halsey stops her performance to call out fan who screamed her ex-boyfriend G-Eazy’s name during Miami concert (video)

Singer Halsey stopped her performance to scold a fan who screamed out her ex-boyfriend G-Eazy’s name during her show.

During Halsey’s Super Bowl concert in Miami last night, and as the singer was trying to hype up the crowd and jump into her next set, a fan randomly shouted out her ex-boyfriend’s name.

“G Eazy!” the male fan screamed multiple times and Halsey stopped, then turned towards the source of the noise to confront the fan.

Halsey is then heard saying to the fan, “If you say G-Eazy one more f–king time I will kick your ass out of this party. I will kick your f–king ass out of this party! Test me! F–king test me! You wanna get out of the crowd?! Who was it? It’s you? Who said G-Eazy?”

After the show, Halsey took to her Instagram Story to write: “Don’t ever let someone make u feel crazy or unhinged cause ur a woman standing up for urself. don’t tolerate disrespect in the name of being ‘nice’. Love u.”

Watch the video below.