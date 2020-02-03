Imam and 19 others kidnapped in Niger state

Some bandits who launched an attack in some communities in Borgu local government area of Niger state, reportedly kidnapped the Imam of the Emir of Borgu Palace Mosque and 19 others.

The attack which was launched by the bandits armed with guns, cutlasses and knives lasted for several hours and also left one person dead and three others injured.

The Nation reported that the bandits attacked the villagers who were coming back home from the market at about 5.30 pm on Saturday February 1.

Emir of Borgu, Alhaji Mohammed Haliru Dantoro has reportedly summoned an emergency meeting with all security chiefs in the local government to look at the possibility of securing the release of those kidnapped after the bandits demanded for N20m to release the Imam.