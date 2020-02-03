Jennifer Lopez and Shakira deliver epic Super Bowl halftime performance (photos/videos)

Latina singers, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez headlined the Super Bowl halftime show in Miami, performing a medley of their hits.

Both women made history on Sunday night as the first Latinas to lead a Super Bowl half-time performance. They wowed their audience as they gave an epic performance that’s currently the subject of so many tweets.

When Shakira took the stage, dressed in a sequined, ruby-red outfit with matching boots, she greeted the stadium audience in Spanish with “Hola, Miami.” She then led her team of dancers through snippets of hits such as Whenever, Wherever and Hips Don’t Lie before giving way to J-Lo.

Jennifer Lopez made her entrance in black leather and studs on a stage set resembling the top of the Empire State Building, before she proudly announced that she’s from the Bronx, New York.

As expected, there were quite a few costume changes as both women performed at the Super Bowl 54 halftime.

For another performance, J-Lo honored her…