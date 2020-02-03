Jimi Agbaje reacts to the okada ban in Lagos

Jimi Agbaje has reacted to the ban of okada (motorcycles) and keke napep (tricycles) in Lagos state.

Agbaje, who was PDP’s candidate in the 2015 and 2019 Lagos state gubernatorial election, opined that proper planning is needed in Lagos but banning okada and keke abruptly has negative effects.

He tweeted: “A Lagos City state for the 21st century needs proper planning. The reasons for the ban on commercial motorcycles (Okada) and motor tricycles (Keke marwa) by the Lagos State Government are noted. But what about the people?

“My view is that such outright ban on major routes will be counterproductive and difficult to enforce. It will also have negative ripple effects on the economy with so many already out of work & cause inconvenience to commuters.”

He added: “The formal operators that have thus far regulated themselves should be allowed to continue, with stringent regulation & enforcement of traffic laws.”

Twitter users reacted to his tweets by asking why…