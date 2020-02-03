Kate Middleton donned £13,250 in jewellery to the BAFTAs 2020 (Photos)

The Duchess of Cambridge donned a pair of white mother-of-pearl and yellow gold style earrings and necklace by Van Cleef & Arpels to the BAFTA Awards on Sunday.

Kate Middleton, 38, who arrived at the star-studded event with her husband Prince William, 37, wore a stunning white and gold gown by Alexander McQueen. Although, she first rocked the dress in 2012.

She also wore a new pair of shimmering £525 Jimmy Choo glitter heels and carried an Anya Hindmarch clutch bag.

The Duchess accessorized her look with Magic Alhambra earrings, 2 motifs’ earrings, £5400 ($6,200), and the ‘Magic Alhambra Necklace with Six Motifs,’ £7850 ($8950).

See full photos below.