The Duchess of Cambridge donned a pair of white mother-of-pearl and yellow gold style earrings and necklace by Van Cleef & Arpels to the BAFTA Awards on Sunday. 

 

Kate Middleton, 38, who arrived at the star-studded event with her husband Prince William, 37, wore a stunning white and gold gown by Alexander McQueen. Although, she first rocked the dress in 2012.

 

She also wore a new pair of shimmering £525 Jimmy Choo glitter heels and carried an Anya Hindmarch clutch bag.  

 

The Duchessaccessorized her look with Magic Alhambra earrings, 2 motifs’ earrings, £5400 ($6,200), and the ‘Magic Alhambra Necklace with Six Motifs,’ £7850 ($8950).

 

See full photos below. 

Kate Middleton donned ?13,250 in?jewellery to?the BAFTAs 2020 (Photos)Kate Middleton donned ?13,250 in?jewellery to?the BAFTAs 2020 (Photos)Kate Middleton donned ?13,250 in?jewellery to?the BAFTAs 2020 (Photos)Kate Middleton donned ?13,250 in?jewellery to?the BAFTAs 2020 (Photos)



