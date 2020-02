Vice Chairperson of Nigerian Bar Association in Taraba State, Zainab Kishimi, has regained her freedom.

Kishimi, who is also a senior member of the International Federation of Female Lawyers, was abducted around 8:00pm on Friday from her residence behind Central Bank in Jalingo, the state capital; according to a close family friend.

The director of Taraba Lawyers media, who confirmed the release, said that she was freed at around 12:00am on Sunday morning.