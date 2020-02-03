Miley Cyrus dresses in black lingerie to give boyfriend Cody Simpson a DIY haircut (photos)





Australian singer, Cody Simpson, 23, took to Instagram on Monday to share raunchy photos of himself posing shirtless while lingerie-clad Miley, 27, gave him a haircut.

In the images, Cody is kneeling in front of a mirror and Miley posed with a pair of scissors in hand while dressed in racy lingerie and stockings.

The photos come days after Miley Cyrus finalized her divorce from Australian actor, Liam Hemsworth. The pair were only married for eight months before they went their separate ways.