No society will allow such ominous crime go unchecked ― AGF Abubakar Malami

As the conversation on the controversial social media bill and Hate Speech bill continues, the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, today said that no society will allow the ominious crime of hate speech go on without devicing means to checkmate it.

The Minister made this known during a town hall meeting in Abuja tagged “Social Media and anti-Hate Speech Bills” organised by Daar Communications PLC, owners of AIT.

The Minister who was represented at the event by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity Umar Gwandu, said the rate at which acrimony and villifying statements are being proliferated on social media is quite alarming.

“The rate at which the proliferation of acrimony and vilifying statements dominate the social media space is alarming. The consequence of which will be dangerous. No society will fold its arm and allow such ominous crime to go unchecked,” he said.

The AGF, however, said the media had…