Pastor Adeboye reacts to US visa restrictions on Nigerians

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, has reacted to the visa restrictions placed on Nigerians by the United States government.

Recall that on Friday January 31st, the Trump administration, imposed visa restrictions on Nigerians and five other countries. Read here.

Speaking during his church’s monthly thanksgiving service, Pastor Adeboye said

”There was a time when the Naira was almost equal to the pounds sterling, people were rushing in to Nigeria, from India, from Ghana from all over but now, governments are saying we will not even be allowing Nigerians to come.”

The clergyman thereafter led his congregations to pray for the glory of Nigeria to be restored.