Seven injured after cooking gas explosion in Anambra

A tragic incident occurred today February 2, as seven people sustained varying degrees of injuries after a cooking gas explosion in a storey building located at No 23 Emmanuel Church road, Inland town Onitsha, Anambra State.

The building was razed down by fire after a gas cooker recently procured exploded while being used for the first time at about 10:30am.

Anambra State Police spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed who confirmed the incident gave the names of victims of the incident as Nonso Okafor ‘m’, Nkechi Chinyere Okafor ‘f,’ Chisoba Okafor ‘m’, Ebuka Okafor ‘m’, Nwabuchi Chukwutor ‘m’, Chialuka Nwabuchi ‘m’ and Ifeoma Nwabuchi ‘f’.

The statement read in parts;