Tired horse collapses after doing the job of a keke napep for one day (video)

A tired horse collapsed in the middle of the road allegedly after being put to work due to the okada and keke ban in Lagos.

As the ban took effect, lots of horses were seen on Lagos roads. The horses were reportedly used to convey Lagos residents to their venue (read here).

A video of a horse lying motionless in the middle of a busy expressway in Lagos has now been shared online with Twitter users joking that the horse is not equipped to do the job of okada and keke.

Below is the video and also some Twitter reactions.