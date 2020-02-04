Buhari presents Nigeria’s 2020 visa policy (photos)

President Buhari on Tuesday February 4, launched the Nigerian Visa Policy 2020 which is expected to support the country’s economic recovery and growth plan.

The revised version of the document presented at the state house in Abuja has 79 visa classifications, one of which is the Visa on arrival.

The new policy which grants Africans with a valid passport who wish to come to the country for a short visit, for businesses, and for tourism legal stay for up to 90 days, backs President Buhari’s previous announcement of visa on arrival to all African travellers starting from January 2020.

Buhari while announcing the visa on arrival policy in Egypt in November 2019, said it provides an avenue to achieve African integration.

He said;