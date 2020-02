R&B singer, Chris Brown, took to Instagram to share this topless photo of his babymama, Ammika Harris lovingly cradling their two-months-old baby boy, Aeko Catori Brown.

Chris Brown and Ammika Harris welcomed the child on November 20, 2019. The singer also has a 5-year-old daughter, Royalty, who he shares with model, Nia Guzman.