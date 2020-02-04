Female luxury bag brand makes grand entry In Lagos

Fashion buffs with an eye for luxury handbags got an eye-full at the colourful launch of Julie Jules handbag which held last weekend at the Lagos Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The colourful event was hosted by Dubai-based entrepreneur and Creative Director, Julie Jules who ensured that guests were comfortable and saturated with the Julie Jules luxury bag brand experience.

Julie Jules brand is named after its visionary founder who wowed the audience with the inspirational brand story behind the product.

The product which rolls out a limited edition with a variety of 16 beautiful colours in two different sizes of medium and large. According to Julie, the core unique attribute of the bag line is its wood clasp opening made of the finest Beech Wood refined from 21 procedures. She captures the intricacies of the production, “The wood is a beech wood, it’s strong and it’s mouldable. It can withstand any weather and the leather is eco-leather. It is soft when you…