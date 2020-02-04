Glamour, Style and Inspiring Talks at the Launch of Alpher, Union Bank’s Proposition for Women

It was an evening of glamour, style, inspiration and networking last Thursday, as women (and men) from all walks of life converged at the Federal Palace Hotel in Victoria Island. The occasion was the launch ofAlpher – Union Bank’s women banking proposition.

In keeping with the event theme – ‘Take Your Best Shot’, the program line up was designed to inspire women to rise above their challenges and live their dreams!

A major highlight of the evening was the segment titled ‘Taking my Best Shot, which featured talks from five successful business and career women on how they took their best shot at realising their dreams.

The speakers included Beatrice Hamza Bassey, Board Chair Union Bank; Onyeche Tifase, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Siemens Nigeria; Abisoye Ajayi-Akinfolarin, Founder, Pearls Africa Youth Foundation; Toyin Odulate, Founder, Olori Cosmetics and Bikiya Graham-Douglas, Founder, Beeta Universal Arts Foundation.

Special guests at the event…