I thought it was fireworks

Nathaniel Samuel, the suspect who was arrested for being in possession of an improvised explosive device (IED) at a Living Faith Church a.k.a Winners Chapel in Sabon Tasha area of Chikun local government area in Kaduna State, has claimed he thought the bag contatined items for decoration.

The suspect from Bauchi State when paraded before newsmen, said he got the bag from a woman named ‘Grace’ after attending an event the previous day.

Samuel said;