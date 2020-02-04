Man defiles teenager during church vigil

A 38-year-old man identified as Olamide Awogbayi has been arrested by the Ondo State Police command for raping a 13-year-old girl during a night vigil held by one of the churches along Idanre Road in Akure.

The suspect who lured the underage girl to an uncompleted building where he defiled her, was nabbed after the girl’s parents raised an alarm that their daughter was missing after the church programme.

The rape victim was reportedly found in the uncompleted building where she was left all through the night by the suspected rapist after committing the crime.

Ondo Police Spokesperson, Femi Joseph who confirmed the arrest of Awogbayi said;