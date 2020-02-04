Remains of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, 13, are returned to their family for burial a week after helicopter crash

The bodies of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, 13, have been released to their family for burial, a week after they died along with seven others in a helicopter crash in California.

A spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office, told DailyMail that the remains of the 44-year-old NBA legend and his daughter, who lost their lives when the helicopter crashed into a hillside in Calabasas, California, on January 26, were returned after confirmation of their identity and a cause of death was determined by investigators.

The remains of the pilot, Ara Zobayan, and passengers Christina Mauser, 38, Sarah Chester, 45, and her 13-year-old daughter Payton, also have been released, the spokeswoman confirmed.

Passengers John Altobelli, 56, his wife Keri, 46, and their daughter Alyssa, 14, are ready to be released, but have not yet been picked up by family members, according to the coroner’s office.