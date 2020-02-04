“They lock themselves inside metal tents and expect you to make the effort of jumping inside it to reach them” Muslim man takes a dig at Arewa women

Aliyu Jalal has taken a dig at Arewa women for not knowing how to coyly indicate interest in men they really admire.

This is coming weeks after 23-year-old Kano man, Sulaiman Isa who is set to marry a 46-year-old American, Jeannine Sanchez, said his decision to settle for the white woman was because Hausa women are not romantic.

Jalal warned Arewa women to step up their game as “Oyinbo women have made a research and found a secret about Arewa men and have started picking them”