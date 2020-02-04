“They lock themselves inside metal tents and expect you to make the effort of jumping inside it to reach them” Muslim man takes a dig at Arewa women

Aliyu Jalal has taken a dig at Arewa women for not knowing how to coyly indicate interest in men they really admire.
This is coming weeks after 23-year-old Kano man, Sulaiman Isa who is set to marry a 46-year-old American, Jeannine Sanchez, said his decision to settle for the white woman was because Hausa women are not romantic.
Jalal warned Arewa women to step up their game as “Oyinbo women have made a research and found a secret about Arewa men and have started picking them”
“Arewa girls will admire you, admire the whole of you – your gait, your aura, your physique, your beard. They’ll even admire the little details you don’t notice about yourself such as the boldness of your Adam’s Apple and how it stands erect as though threatening to break away from the bondage of your neck. But they’ll never let you know. They’ll never let you know how your steps make them imagine their future kids and how your voice makes their eggs want to harsh themselves.
They’ll keep it inside…
Source: Linda Ikeji