Twin boys, aged 2, die in house fire in Rivers state while their parents were away (video)

Twin boys, aged 2, were burnt to death when a fire razed their home while their parents were away.

According to a Facebook user, Pepnosy Amadi who shared the story, the incident happened on Sunday, February 2, in Rivers state.

Amadi said the boys were home alone after their father left for work and the mother allegedly left for a joint to have the hot drink known locally as ogogoro.

While both parents were away, the house caught fire and the boys couldn’t be saved in time, a neighbour said on Facebook.

Videos shared online show residents looking on helplessly as the house was razed to the ground.

A police van later arrived the scene of the inciden and residents can be heard complaining about their late response. The residents mentioned that the police arrived more than an hour after they called to inform them of the fire.

The neighbour who shared the story said this isn’t the first time the mother is losing a child because of her ”alcohol habit.” She…