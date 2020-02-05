14 pupils killed, 39 injured in a stampede at their primary school in Kenya ( graphic photos)

Fourteen pupils died while at least 39 were seriously wounded in a stampede at Kakamega Primary School north-west of the capital Nairobi, on Monday.

Western Region Police Commander Peris Kimani who confirmed the report, said 20 were treated at the county’s general and referral hospital and discharged.

The pupils, mostly aged between 10 and 12, are said to have been crushed as they ran down a narrow staircase at Kakamega Primary School after lessons.

One mother claims the children were running away from teachers who were beating them while other reports suggested the staircase had collapsed.

Some of the children were said to have fallen from the third floor of the building during the crush at around 5pm on Monday.

Distressing scenes showed parents collapsing in grief after identifying their children’s bodies in a local hospital.

Responders including police and personnel from the Kenya Red Cross Society went to the school to offer emergency…