Chika Ike’s Small chops movie reviews have been up the chart since release

The international award winning movie Small chops , which has won and been selected in over 15 international film festivals have been raving with amazing reviews from movie audience and film critics. Below are the film festivals and award won so far . Small chops is showing in all cinemas nation wide . Staring Chika Ike , Nkem Owoh Nse Etim Ikpe , Max Cavanham, Racheal Okwonkwo, Oyetoro Saka , Sophia Alakija, Omotunde David ( Lolo) and Toyin Abraham.Small Chops is Directed by Robert Peters and produced by Chika Ike and Serah Donald.

1. Five continents film festival (Venezuela) ( 5 awards)

2. LA film award (1 award) )

3. New York film award (1 award)

4. Calcutta film festival ( India) (2 awards)

5. Florence film award ( italy ) ( official selection )

6. Oniros film awards ( Italy) (2 awards )

7. Festigious film awards ( Los Angeles ) (1 award )

8. African women art and film awards (official selection )

9. Los Angeles independent film festival awards ( official…