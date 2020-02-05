I’m the Jesus of Nigerian music- singer Terry G

Nigerian singer, Terry G whose real name is Gabriel Amanyi, has described himself as the “Jesus” of Nigerian music, saying he set the pace for the present trend in the Nigerian music industry.

Speaking in an interview with Channels TV, the “Free Madness” and ”Akpako” crooner said Nigerians have come to embrace his kind of music.

According to Terry G, he is the “Jesus” of the Nigerian music industry who set the pace and sacrificed for his artistic genre.

”I’m the Jesus of Nigerian music, I’m not the Christ. The Christ is the savior, Jesus is a name, and for the fact that Jesus is the most popular name that died for us and sacrificed for us. It took me a while to take this risk that a lot of persons discriminated against me for and now, they see people smoking, doing stuff and nobody is talking. There must be a pace-setter”.

He added that many Nigerians are hypocritical as they have come to embrace and support most of the things they…