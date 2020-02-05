Man who made fake coronavirus claim causing Toronto-Jamaica flight to return to the airport explains why he did it 

A 28-year-old an who made a false claim that he had coronavirus, causing a Toronto-to-Jamaica WestJet flight to return to the airport, has explained why he did it.

The man named, James Potok, who has been arrested and charged with mischief and breach of recognizance, told Global News that he did it because he was looking to “get a viral video” to boost his profile as an artist, but admits the stunt was in “poor taste.”

“Well, I had my camera with me. I was looking to get a viral video. I was looking to get it up on all the social media platforms,” James Potok told Global News on Tuesday.

“It seemed to me like this was in poor taste, in retrospect. What I did, I stood up, I said, ‘Can I have everybody’s attention? I just came back from Hunan Province — and that was it.”

“I figured it would invoke some type of reaction, not on the plane. More people seeing on social media, going, ‘Wow, this kid’s got some balls,’ or, ‘This kid is…