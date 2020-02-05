Nancy Pelosi rips up a printed copy of Trump’s State of the Union address (video)

The US State of the Union for 2020 took a different turn as Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi was spotted on camera ripping up a printed copy of President Donald Trump’s address.

This came after the US President stood before the lawmakers to give an account of the progress his administration has made since he got elected.

In the opening lines of his address, President Donald Trump said he was coming to the house with incredible results as “jobs are booming, incomes are soaring, poverty is plummeting, crime is falling, confidence is surging, and our country is thriving and highly respected again! America’s enemies are on the run, America’s fortunes are on the rise, and America’s future is blazing bright.”

However while lawmakers applauded after he concluded his speech, the House’s Speaker Nancy Pelosi took a printed copy of Trump’s speech and tore it in half. She placed the shredded copy in a stack on the dais as Trump made his way to greet members of…