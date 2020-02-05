Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs slams Adeboye and CAN’s protest against insecurity





The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye have gotten a knock from the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) over the protest they embarked upon against insecurity across the country last weekend.

NSCIA’s Director of Administration, Alhaji Yusuf Chinedozi Nwoha who released a statement on behalf of the group headed by the Sultan of Sokoto Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, said the protest gave a political colouration to grinding insecurity fueled by hypocrisy and hubris.

The group backed President Buhari on claims of more muslims being killed by Boko Haram than Christians and also insisted that the terrorist group does not represent Islam or Muslims. NSCIA stated that claim of Boko Haram being a ploy to eliminate Christians, is being promoted by dealers camouflaging as religious leaders to their followers and the outside world.

“It is rather discomfiting and…





Source: Linda Ikeji