“Nigerian women should all be married” Adamu Garba insists after being called out for saying the tile of wife is more important than being a CBN governor

Former Nigerian presidential aspirant Adamu Garba is not done with his controversial tweets advising women about what’s important.

After posting a controversial tweet stating that it is more important for a woman to have the title of “wife” than for her to become a “female CBN governor”, he was called out by a number of people and also got support from some.

Refusing to double down, he shared another tweet directed at women.

He wrote: “Feminism is a waste of time. Once a woman, you are already a feminine by nature. Why do you need additional ism? Any ism is extreme, extreme femininity is extremism. God forbid Nigerian woman from the menace of extremism called feminism. Nigerianize women should all be married.”