No going back on Okada, Keke ban- Governor Sanwo-Olu insists

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said there is no going back on his administration’s decision to ban motorcycles aka Okada and Keke NAPEPs in the state.

The governor said this while speaking at the formal launch of LAGFERRY operations, mobile app and commissioning of 14 commercial boats at Badore Ferry Terminal, Ajah today Tuesday February 4th.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, while justifying the ban, said