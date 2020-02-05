”No serious minded person will believe the president” CAN reacts to President Buhari’s claim that 90% victims of Boko Haram attacks are Muslims

The chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Kaduna state chapter, Reverend John Hayab, has described as ” dishonest” claims made by President Buhari that about 90 per cent of Boko Haram victims were Muslims.

The President made the claim in an op-ed published in Christianity Today, titled “Buhari: Pastor Andimi’s faith should inspire Nigerians,”.

In the article which was published on Monday February 3rd, the president eulogised the chairman of Michika, Adamawa State Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Lawan Andimi, who was recently beheaded by Boko Haram for refusing to renounce his Christian faith.

The President stated that the attacks by Boko Haram members have repeatedly shown that it is not religious based. According to the President, the sect members have over time attacked and kidnapped many Muslim faithfuls.