Suspected ‘yahoo kingpin’ Nwanta Anayoeze goes live on Facebook, says he has been released by EFCC (video)

Hours after being paraded by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for allegedly being involved in Business Email Compromise (BEC) and identity fraud, Onwuzuruike Kingsley Ikenna a.k.a Nwanta Anayoeze Yonaracha has gone live on Facebook to reveal that he’s been released.

Recall LIB reported earlier that the anti-graft agency said in its statement that Anayoeze’s mansion, his petrol station, nine units of three-bedroom apartments all in Umuahia and a palatial bungalow in his village were all seized after his arrest at his residence in Umuahia.

The popular social media celebrity who was spotted in same T-Shirt he was paraded in, was seen having a few drinks and digging into a meal in a bar. He however did not share much details of his arrest in the live video.

