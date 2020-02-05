“We must not rationalise killings- Atiku tackles President Buhari for saying 90% of Boko Haram victims are Muslims

Atiku Abubauakar, former Vice President and 2019 Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, has asked President Buhari not to “rationalise killings.”

Atiku made the statement while reacting President Buhari’s statement that 90 percent of Boko Haram’s victims in the past years have been Muslims.

“it is the reality that some 90 percent of all Boko Haram’s victims have been Muslims. They include a copycat abduction of over 100 Muslim schoolgirls, along with their single Christian classmate, shootings inside mosques; and the murder of two prominent imams. It is a simple fact that these now-failing terrorists have targeted the vulnerable, the religious, the non-religious, the young, and the old without discrimination, ” the President stressed.

Reacting to the President’s comment, Atiku Abubakar said the killing of any human being irrespective of religion must be condemned unequivocally.