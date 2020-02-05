Whodunnit! ‘Sacrifice’ placed in front of LAUTECH Professor’s office (photos)

Some items suspected to be a “sacrifice” was found this morning in front of the office of a Ladoke Akintola Univeristy of Technology (LAUTECH) professor.

The fetish item was discovered this morning by students of the institution who raised an alarm. The sacrifice was reportedly placed in front of the office of Prof. A.A Akingbade, a senior lecturer in the faculty of Agricultural Science of the institution.

Prof Akingbade is also the current chairman of the Examination Malpractice Panel of the institution.

Another sacrifice was also placed in front of one of the classrooms in the university located in Ogbomosho, Oyo State.